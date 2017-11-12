WATCH: Wild’s Zucker finds the net for another third-period goal

Jason Zucker's third period goals lifts the Wild over the Flyers. He has scored Minnesota's last six goals stretching back three games.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota needs better defense from wing players

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota needs better defense from wing players

19 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Dumba, Brodin shine on defense

Wild Breakaway: Dumba, Brodin shine on defense

22 hours ago

WATCH: Wild's Zucker finds the net for another third-period goal

WATCH: Wild's Zucker finds the net for another third-period goal

23 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Zucker, Dubnyk lead the way

Wild Breakaway: Zucker, Dubnyk lead the way

2 days ago

WATCH: Wild's Jason Zucker scores first NHL hat trick

WATCH: Wild's Jason Zucker scores first NHL hat trick

2 days ago

Chevy Youth Clinic gets kids on the ice at Xcel Energy Center

Chevy Youth Clinic gets kids on the ice at Xcel Energy Center

3 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»