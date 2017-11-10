Chevy Youth Clinic gets kids on the ice at Xcel Energy Center
Chevy hosted a clinic for youth hockey players at the home of the Minnesota Wild: Xcel Energy Center.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Wild Breakaway: Zucker, Dubnyk lead the way
21 hours ago
WATCH: Wild's Jason Zucker scores first NHL hat trick
21 hours ago
Chevy Youth Clinic gets kids on the ice at Xcel Energy Center
23 hours ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Golden State's 3s, fast-break points give Minnesota trouble
1 day ago
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota displays a better effort in loss to Toronto
1 day ago
WATCH: Wild's Zucker scores a pair of goals in Toronto
1 day ago