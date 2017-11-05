Wild Breakaway: Blackhawks win goaltending duel

Devan Dubnyk stopped 33 shots for Minnesota, but Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal with 5:42 left in the third period to boost Chicago over the Wild.

