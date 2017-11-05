Wolves Fastbreak: Solid shooting, rebounding leads to 4th straight win

On tonight's Wolves Fastbreak, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting over 54% from the field and outrebounding the Mavericks by 17 to earn a fourth straight win.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Solid shooting, rebounding leads to 4th straight win

Wolves Fastbreak: Solid shooting, rebounding leads to 4th straight win

22 hours ago

WATCH: Blackhawks score controversial empty-net goal

WATCH: Blackhawks score controversial empty-net goal

23 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Blackhawks win goaltending duel

Wild Breakaway: Blackhawks win goaltending duel

23 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Early goals spark win

Wild Breakaway: Early goals spark win

2 days ago

WATCH: Wild score three first period goals in win against Canadiens

WATCH: Wild score three first period goals in win against Canadiens

2 days ago

On ice instructional: Transition for defensemen

On ice instructional: Transition for defensemen

3 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»