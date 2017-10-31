Wolves Fastbreak: 3-pointer was a ‘real weapon’ against Miami

The Minnesota Timberwolves sunk 11 of their 23 attempts from downtown in an overtime win over the Miami Heat.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-pointer was a 'real weapon' against Miami

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-pointer was a 'real weapon' against Miami

11 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota responds with high-energy game

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota responds with high-energy game

4 days ago

WATCH: Wild's Kunin, Mitchell notch first NHL goals

WATCH: Wild's Kunin, Mitchell notch first NHL goals

4 days ago

FOX Sports North receives NASS Medallion Award

FOX Sports North receives NASS Medallion Award

4 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Wild fall to Canucks 1-0

Wild Breakaway: Wild fall to Canucks 1-0

6 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Toughness an issue in loss to Pacers

Wolves Fastbreak: Toughness an issue in loss to Pacers

6 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»