Parise scores in Wild’s preseason loss to Stars

In the Wild’s first preseason game at Xcel Energy Center, the Dallas Stars edged Minnesota 3-1.

Zach Parise scored the Wild’s lone goal, deflecting a shot from Mikko Koivu to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period.

It was a good sign for the Wild as Parise finished with 12 goals in the last 18 games of the regular season before suffering a fractured sternum.

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen started the scoring with a goal 5:31 into the first period and Justin Dowling broke the tie at 15:54 in the third. The Stars scored an empty-netter to seal the deal as the Wild dropped to 0-3 in preseason play.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk finished with 20 saves.

Minnesota continues preseason play with a matchup against Colorado on Saturday, a game that will be televised on FOX Sports North.