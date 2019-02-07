Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t exactly Timberpups anymore. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are well into their NBA careers at this point, while the Wolves’ lineup features seven players with 5-plus years of experience.

Welcome to the 2018-19 edition of the Young Wolves Tracker, formerly the Timberpups Tracker.

Each Thursday we’ll either track the progress of the Iowa Wolves players who might be of help to the Timberwolves in the future, or a current member of Minnesota’s roster. We’ll also give updates on the other young players from the previous week.

This is the 14th edition of the 2018-19 Young Wolves Tracker.

SPOTLIGHT ON …

Center Karl-Anthony Towns

Despite the Jimmy Butler drama and a coaching change, KAT is an All-Star once more.

Towns has been thriving this season, and currently boasts career highs in rebound percentage (19.7), assist percentage (16.2), block percentage (4.7), BPM (6.8) and steal percentage (1.4).

That wasn’t enough to convince the fans, as Towns finished 11th in the fan vote for the Western Conference frontcourt.

The writers and players — whose votes each count for 25 percent of the All-Star tally — felt differently, securing Towns a spot as an All-Star reserve.

For good reason.

Towns has looked like his old self post-Butler, averaging 23.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep.

He’s taken it up a notch under interim head coach Ryan Saunders.

He produced an efficient 26 points in the Wolves’ heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and going 10-for-10 at the line.

Towns will make his 300th career start Thursday when the Wolves take on the Magic.

It’s a significant milestone for the 23-year-old.

WOLF TRACKS

— Rookie Josh Okogie reached double-digits for the first time since Jan. 22 in that one, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

— Dario Saric, the subject of trade rumors over the past few days, scored a season-high 22 points against Memphis with seven rebounds and five assists.

— Andrew Wiggins is shooting just 27.7 percent over his last three games, and has just two made 3s over that span.