Wolves sign veteran Luol Deng

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is reuniting with another former member of the Chicago Bulls.

The Wolves signed veteran Luol Deng on Monday, a week after the two-time All-Star hit free agency. Deng was bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sept. 1.

A 14-year veteran, Deng appeared in just one game last season for the Lakers. Originally drafted by the Bulls in 2004, Deng played for Thibodeau in Chicago from 2010-14, before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deng signed with the Miami Heat in 2014, spending two seasons there.

He averaged 26.5 minutes in 56 games for the Lakers during the 2016-17 season, averaging 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.