Addressing their need for size and outside shooting, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed EuroLeague star James Nunnally on Wednesday.

Nunnally, a 6-foot-7 forward, has played the last two seasons for Fenerbahce of the EuroLeague. In 2017-18, the 28-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.6 minutes per game. He set career bests in field-goal percentage (54.0) and 3-point percentage (55.4) on 46-of-83 shooting from deep.

Before his Euroleague days, Nunnally was named league MVP in 2015-16 while playing for Sidigas Avellino of the Italian Lega A, posting averages of 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 3-point makes per game.

Nunnally played four collegiate seasons at UC-Santa Barbara from 2008-12, averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He led the Gauchos to two NCAA tournament appearances from 2009-11 but went undrafted.

The forward’s only season in the NBA was 2013-14 when he played nine games for Philadelphia and four contests for Atlanta. He’s scored 44 points and tallied 19 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks in 165 career NBA minutes (13 games).