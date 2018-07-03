Wolves announce 2018 summer league roster

Rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop headline the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ summer league team, a group that also features G League standout Amile Jefferson.

The Wolves will play three games from July 6-9 in Las Vegas to determine the seeding for a tournament, which begins July 11. Minnesota takes on Denver on July 6, Toronto on July 7 and Brooklyn on July 9.

The Wolves’ summer league squad will feature one notable absence: Second-year center Justin Patton. The 21-year-old made just one appearance for the Wolves as a rookie, spending much of the season with the G League’s Iowa Wolves. Patton underwent offseason foot surgery earlier this year, and will reportedly be sidelined throughout the summer.

Check out the full roster below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Country Yrs.
30 Jaylen Barford G 6-3 202 01/23/96 Arkansas/USA R
33 Keita Bates-Diop F 6-9 223 01/23/96 Ohio State/USA R
42 Dennis Clifford C 7-1 260 02/29/92 Boston College/USA R
44 Charles Cooke F 6-5 196 07/01/94 Dayton/USA 1
9 Isaiah Cousins G 6-4 191 03/13/94 Oklahoma/USA R
40 Nana Foulland C 6-10 235 10/21/95 Bucknell/USA R
14 Josh Gray G 6-1 175 09/09/93 LSU/USA 1
10 Amile Jefferson F 6-9 224 05/07/93 Duke/USA 1
3 Perry Jones F 6-11 235 09/24/91 Baylor/USA 3
4 Egor Koulechov F 6-5 205 11/05/94 Florida/Russia R
6 Tyler Nelson G 6-3 180 08/09/95 Fairfield/USA R
20 Josh Okogie G 6-5 211 09/01/98 Georgia Tech/Nigeria R
7 Jonathan Stark G 6-0 175 05/23/95 Murray State/USA R
34 Jared Terrell G 6-3 215 02/10/95 Rhode Island/USA R
12 Andrew White F 6-7 210 06/16/93 Syracuse/USA 1

 