Wolves announce 2018 summer league roster
Rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop headline the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ summer league team, a group that also features G League standout Amile Jefferson.
The Wolves will play three games from July 6-9 in Las Vegas to determine the seeding for a tournament, which begins July 11. Minnesota takes on Denver on July 6, Toronto on July 7 and Brooklyn on July 9.
The Wolves’ summer league squad will feature one notable absence: Second-year center Justin Patton. The 21-year-old made just one appearance for the Wolves as a rookie, spending much of the season with the G League’s Iowa Wolves. Patton underwent offseason foot surgery earlier this year, and will reportedly be sidelined throughout the summer.
Check out the full roster below:
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Country
|Yrs.
|30
|Jaylen Barford
|G
|6-3
|202
|01/23/96
|Arkansas/USA
|R
|33
|Keita Bates-Diop
|F
|6-9
|223
|01/23/96
|Ohio State/USA
|R
|42
|Dennis Clifford
|C
|7-1
|260
|02/29/92
|Boston College/USA
|R
|44
|Charles Cooke
|F
|6-5
|196
|07/01/94
|Dayton/USA
|1
|9
|Isaiah Cousins
|G
|6-4
|191
|03/13/94
|Oklahoma/USA
|R
|40
|Nana Foulland
|C
|6-10
|235
|10/21/95
|Bucknell/USA
|R
|14
|Josh Gray
|G
|6-1
|175
|09/09/93
|LSU/USA
|1
|10
|Amile Jefferson
|F
|6-9
|224
|05/07/93
|Duke/USA
|1
|3
|Perry Jones
|F
|6-11
|235
|09/24/91
|Baylor/USA
|3
|4
|Egor Koulechov
|F
|6-5
|205
|11/05/94
|Florida/Russia
|R
|6
|Tyler Nelson
|G
|6-3
|180
|08/09/95
|Fairfield/USA
|R
|20
|Josh Okogie
|G
|6-5
|211
|09/01/98
|Georgia Tech/Nigeria
|R
|7
|Jonathan Stark
|G
|6-0
|175
|05/23/95
|Murray State/USA
|R
|34
|Jared Terrell
|G
|6-3
|215
|02/10/95
|Rhode Island/USA
|R
|12
|Andrew White
|F
|6-7
|210
|06/16/93
|Syracuse/USA
|1