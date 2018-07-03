Rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop headline the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ summer league team, a group that also features G League standout Amile Jefferson.

The Wolves will play three games from July 6-9 in Las Vegas to determine the seeding for a tournament, which begins July 11. Minnesota takes on Denver on July 6, Toronto on July 7 and Brooklyn on July 9.

The Wolves’ summer league squad will feature one notable absence: Second-year center Justin Patton. The 21-year-old made just one appearance for the Wolves as a rookie, spending much of the season with the G League’s Iowa Wolves. Patton underwent offseason foot surgery earlier this year, and will reportedly be sidelined throughout the summer.

Check out the full roster below: