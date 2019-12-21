Wild’s Zucker undergoes surgery, will miss up to six weeks

Jason Zucker underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula, the Minnesota Wild announced Friday.

He is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks. If he’s sidelined for the full six weeks, that would slot his return after the Jan. 23-31 bye week.

Zucker suffered the injury during the Wild’s 5-3 loss to Chicago on Sunday. Despite the fractured fibula, Zucker played the rest of the game.

In 34 games this season, Zucker has tallied 12 goals and 12 assists. He logged seven points in eight December games before the injury.

