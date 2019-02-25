The Minnesota Wild sent forward Matt Hendricks to the Winnipeg Jets for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 at Monday’s trade deadline.

Hendricks, 37, spent last season with the Jets, before signing a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Wild over the summer.

Hendricks has just two assists in 22 games for Minnesota this season.

A native of Blaine, Minn., Hendricks spent four seasons at St. Cloud State and recently appeared in his 600th career NHL game.