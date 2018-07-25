Just a few days after signing defenseman Matt Dumba to a five-year, $30 million extension, the Minnesota Wild have locked up forward Jason Zucker.

Zucker, a restricted free agent, signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract Wednesday, a deal with an annual value of $5.5 million.

Like Dumba, Zucker is coming off a career season. The 26-year-old forward set career highs across the board last year, finishing with 33 goals, 31 assists and 64 goals. Zucker finished second on the team in points and third in goals.