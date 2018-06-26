ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have hired Tom Kurvers as assistant general manager.

The Wild announced Kurvers’ hiring on Tuesday. He joins the team after spending the last 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he was senior adviser to Tampa Bay’s general manager the last seven years.

Before joining the Lightning, Kurvers spent 11 seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, including three as director of player personnel.

The former University of Minnesota Duluth star set several program records for defensemen with the Bulldogs, winning the Hobey Baker Award in 1984. He won the 1986 Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens.

He totaled 421 points (93-328) and 350 penalty minutes in 659 career NHL games during 11 seasons with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, the New York Islanders and Anaheim. He was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round of the 1981 NHL Entry Draft.