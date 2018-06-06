Dean Evason will replace John Anderson as an assistant on head coach Bruce Boudreau’s staff, the Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday.

Anderson, who joined the Wild alongside Boudreau in 2016, will not have his contract renewed.

Evason spent parts of five seasons under Boudreau as an assistant with the Washington Capitals, and spent the past six seasons coaching the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Before that, Evason spent six seasons as a head coach in the WHL.

Evason, 53, played 13 seasons in the NHL from 1983-96, appearing in 803 games for the Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.