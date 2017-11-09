Wild high-scoring prospect Lodnia scores on slick spin move

With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages, keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re bringing you a look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline, highlighting three players each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at this week’s three-star selection in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

Ivan Lodnia, RW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Tied with Sokolov for ninth in the OHL with 11 goals, Lodnia pushed his streak of multi-point games to three Saturday, helping the Otters to a 4-3 loss to the Windsor Spitfires. He did his best Patrick Kane impression on the Otters’ first goal, pouncing on a turnover at the goal line and spinning towards the net for a spectacular goal.

Jordan Greenway, LW, Boston University (Hockey East)

Greenway and the Terriers are off to a slow start this season, but the 6-foot-5 forward snapped a six-game scoring drought over the weekend. He camped out in front of the net as teammate Patrick Harper circled, redirecting a long pass from the hash marks, scoring BU’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to crosstown rival Northeastern.

He was on hand at TD Garden earlier this week to chat with Wild GM Chuck Fletcher, and is considered a solid candidate to help fill out Team USA’s NHL-less roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Dmitry Sokolov, RW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Sokolov registered two more goals last week in a 6-5 win over the Niagara IceDogs, pushing his total to 11 in 18 games, good for ninth in the league. He scored on the power play to get the Wolves on the board in the first period, then netted the game-winner in overtime. He added a primary assist on the Wolves’ fourth goal as well, giving him 23 points in 18 games so far.