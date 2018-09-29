The Minnesota Wild fell 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime and were out-shot 41-24 Friday night in their final preseason game.

Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker scored for the Wild, who fell behind mid-way through the first period. Alexander Kerfoot pounced on a loose puck in the slot, beating Wild goaltender Alex Stalock at 13:34 of the first period.

Granlund answered just 14 seconds into the second period, but Tyson Jost put the Avalanche back in front just over a minute later. Matt Calvert made it 3-1 Avalanche with a power-play goal at 6:16 of the third period. Niederreiter cut the deficit to 3-2 less than two minutes later.

Zucker forced overtime, scoring at 18:58 of the third period, before Mikko Rantanen ended it just 1:29 into overtime.

Stalock and newcomer Andrew Hammond split time in goal. Stalock made 25 saves on 27 shots, while Hammond made 12 saves on 14 shots.