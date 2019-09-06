Where to stream Minnesota Wild games in NHL Prospect Tournament

The Minnesota Wild’s future will be front and center in Traverse City, Mich., this weekend.

A squad of Wild prospects will compete in the 2019 NHL Prospect Tournament from Sept. 6-10. The Wild will play in the Ted Lindsay division alongside the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

The Wild’s roster includes several recent draft picks, including 2019 selections forward Adam Beckman (third round), forward Matvey Guskov (fifth round) and goalie Hunter Jones (second round). Other recent draft picks suiting up for Minnesota are forward Shawn Boudrias (sixth round, 2018), forward Connor Dewar (third round, 2018), forward Brandon Duhaime (fourth round, 2016), forward Damien Giroux (fifth round, 2018), forward Ivan Lodnia (third round, 2017) and forward Dmitry Sokolov (seventh round, 2016). Three former Minnesota Gophers will also play for the Wild: defenseman Jack Sadek (2015 draft pick), goalie Mat Robson (2019 undrafted free agent) and forward Tyler Sheehy (camp invite).

Stream the entire tournament live on FOX Sports GO using the links below (all times Central):

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m

SATURDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 2 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues at 2:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild at 5:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars at 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

7th-place game at 11 a.m.

5th-place game at 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game at 2:30 p.m.

Championship game at 4 p.m.