WATCH: Koivu, Winnik score in Wild’s win over Penguins
Mikko Koivu and Daniel Winnik scored in the Minnesota Wild’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED
Mikko Koivu and Daniel Winnik scored in the Minnesota Wild’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices