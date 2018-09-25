Vikings Snap Counts: Treadwell rebounds a bit vs. Bills
For now, it appears that Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s hold on the No. 3 receiver spot remains secure.
Treadwell played on a career-high 88 percent of the Vikings’ snaps on offense in their 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, out-snapping fellow receiver Stefon Diggs.
Questions about Treadwell’s role surfaced after the third-year receiver struggled with drops and other miscues in Week 2.
The Vikings were publically supportive of Treadwell despite a poor showing in Green Bay — he caught just two passes on six targets, including a bobbled pass that resulted in an interception — but their moves behind the scenes told a slightly different story.
Minnesota signed veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson, a former Washington teammate of quarterback Kirk Cousins, later in the week.
However, Robinson’s Vikings debut consisted of just eight snaps, while Treadwell had a solid, if unspectacular, day, catching all four passes thrown his way and finishing with 33 receiving yards.
Regardless, Cousins didn’t look Treadwell’s way often against Buffalo.
Adam Thielen was Cousins’ go-to option once again, racking up 19 targets, while Diggs had 10. Running back Latavius Murray — who started in place of the injured Dalvin Cook — had seven targets, while fellow runner C.J. Ham and tight end Kyle Rudolph each had six.
Other notes from Sunday’s game:
— Center Pat Elflein made his season debut, playing 22 snaps.
— Defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who returned to the Vikings last week after a stint in Seattle, played 22 snaps on defense.
— Cornerback Trae Waynes left Sunday’s game in the first quarter, playing just 16 snaps on defense.
— Rookie tackle Brian O’Neill played 47 snaps in his second career game, up from 32 snaps in Week 2.
— Defensive end Stephen Weatherly started his first career game in place of Everson Griffen, playing on 51 snaps.
— Rookie defensive back Mike Hughes was heavily involved once again, playing 79 snaps on defense in addition to his role on special teams.
OFFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (66)
|%
|Reiff
|66
|100%
|Compton
|66
|100%
|Remmers
|66
|100%
|Cousins
|66
|100%
|Thielen
|66
|100%
|Rudolph
|64
|97%
|Treadwell
|58
|88%
|Diggs
|57
|86%
|O’Neill
|47
|71%
|Jones
|44
|67%
|Murray
|38
|58%
|Elflein
|22
|33%
|Hill
|19
|29%
|Ham
|17
|26%
|Boone
|13
|20%
|Conklin
|9
|14%
|Robinson
|8
|12%
DEFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (67)
|%
|Barr
|67
|100%
|Sendejo
|67
|100%
|Kendricks
|67
|100%
|Smith
|67
|100%
|Rhodes
|64
|96%
|Hunter
|60
|90%
|Joseph
|54
|81%
|Hughes
|53
|79%
|Weatherly
|51
|76%
|Richardson
|44
|66%
|Alexander
|39
|58%
|Gedeon
|27
|40%
|T. Johnson
|22
|33%
|Bower
|22
|33%
|Waynes
|16
|24%
|J. Johnson
|12
|18%
|Wilson
|4
|6%
|Hill
|1
|1%