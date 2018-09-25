Vikings Snap Counts: Treadwell rebounds a bit vs. Bills

For now, it appears that Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s hold on the No. 3 receiver spot remains secure.

Treadwell played on a career-high 88 percent of the Vikings’ snaps on offense in their 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, out-snapping fellow receiver Stefon Diggs.

More Vikings coverage

Questions about Treadwell’s role surfaced after the third-year receiver struggled with drops and other miscues in Week 2.

The Vikings were publically supportive of Treadwell despite a poor showing in Green Bay — he caught just two passes on six targets, including a bobbled pass that resulted in an interception — but their moves behind the scenes told a slightly different story.

Minnesota signed veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson, a former Washington teammate of quarterback Kirk Cousins, later in the week.

However, Robinson’s Vikings debut consisted of just eight snaps, while Treadwell had a solid, if unspectacular, day, catching all four passes thrown his way and finishing with 33 receiving yards.

Regardless, Cousins didn’t look Treadwell’s way often against Buffalo.

Adam Thielen was Cousins’ go-to option once again, racking up 19 targets, while Diggs had 10. Running back Latavius Murray — who started in place of the injured Dalvin Cook — had seven targets, while fellow runner C.J. Ham and tight end Kyle Rudolph each had six.

Other notes from Sunday’s game:

— Center Pat Elflein made his season debut, playing 22 snaps.

— Defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who returned to the Vikings last week after a stint in Seattle, played 22 snaps on defense.

— Cornerback Trae Waynes left Sunday’s game in the first quarter, playing just 16 snaps on defense.

— Rookie tackle Brian O’Neill played 47 snaps in his second career game, up from 32 snaps in Week 2.

— Defensive end Stephen Weatherly started his first career game in place of Everson Griffen, playing on 51 snaps.

— Rookie defensive back Mike Hughes was heavily involved once again, playing 79 snaps on defense in addition to his role on special teams.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (66) %
Reiff 66 100%
Compton 66 100%
Remmers 66 100%
Cousins 66 100%
Thielen 66 100%
Rudolph 64 97%
Treadwell 58 88%
Diggs 57 86%
O’Neill 47 71%
Jones 44 67%
Murray 38 58%
Elflein 22 33%
Hill 19 29%
Ham 17 26%
Boone 13 20%
Conklin 9 14%
Robinson 8 12%

DEFENSE

PLAYER Plays (67) %
Barr 67 100%
Sendejo 67 100%
Kendricks 67 100%
Smith 67 100%
Rhodes 64 96%
Hunter 60 90%
Joseph 54 81%
Hughes 53 79%
Weatherly 51 76%
Richardson 44 66%
Alexander 39 58%
Gedeon 27 40%
T. Johnson 22 33%
Bower 22 33%
Waynes 16 24%
J. Johnson 12 18%
Wilson 4 6%
Hill 1 1%

 