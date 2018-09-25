For now, it appears that Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s hold on the No. 3 receiver spot remains secure.

Treadwell played on a career-high 88 percent of the Vikings’ snaps on offense in their 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, out-snapping fellow receiver Stefon Diggs.

Questions about Treadwell’s role surfaced after the third-year receiver struggled with drops and other miscues in Week 2.

The Vikings were publically supportive of Treadwell despite a poor showing in Green Bay — he caught just two passes on six targets, including a bobbled pass that resulted in an interception — but their moves behind the scenes told a slightly different story.

Minnesota signed veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson, a former Washington teammate of quarterback Kirk Cousins, later in the week.

However, Robinson’s Vikings debut consisted of just eight snaps, while Treadwell had a solid, if unspectacular, day, catching all four passes thrown his way and finishing with 33 receiving yards.

Regardless, Cousins didn’t look Treadwell’s way often against Buffalo.

Adam Thielen was Cousins’ go-to option once again, racking up 19 targets, while Diggs had 10. Running back Latavius Murray — who started in place of the injured Dalvin Cook — had seven targets, while fellow runner C.J. Ham and tight end Kyle Rudolph each had six.

Other notes from Sunday’s game:

— Center Pat Elflein made his season debut, playing 22 snaps.

— Defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who returned to the Vikings last week after a stint in Seattle, played 22 snaps on defense.

— Cornerback Trae Waynes left Sunday’s game in the first quarter, playing just 16 snaps on defense.

— Rookie tackle Brian O’Neill played 47 snaps in his second career game, up from 32 snaps in Week 2.

— Defensive end Stephen Weatherly started his first career game in place of Everson Griffen, playing on 51 snaps.

— Rookie defensive back Mike Hughes was heavily involved once again, playing 79 snaps on defense in addition to his role on special teams.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (66) % Reiff 66 100% Compton 66 100% Remmers 66 100% Cousins 66 100% Thielen 66 100% Rudolph 64 97% Treadwell 58 88% Diggs 57 86% O’Neill 47 71% Jones 44 67% Murray 38 58% Elflein 22 33% Hill 19 29% Ham 17 26% Boone 13 20% Conklin 9 14% Robinson 8 12%

DEFENSE