The Minnesota Vikings are adding another player to their depleted offensive line.

Guard Bryan Witzmann signed with the Vikings on Monday, a week after the 28-year-old was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. Tackle Aviante Collins was placed on injured reserve.

Witzmann started 13 games at left guard for the Chiefs last season after Kansas City claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

A native of New Brighton, Minn., Witzmann started 49 consecutive games for South Dakota State, before signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014.