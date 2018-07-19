The Minnesota Vikings signed first-round pick Mike Hughes to a rookie contract Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although rookie contracts run four years for first-round picks, and include a team option for a potential fifth season.

The Vikings selected the Central Florida cornerback with the 30th pick in this year’s draft. Hughes had 49 tackles (37 solo) last season for the Knights, adding four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble.