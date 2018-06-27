The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Danielle Hunter to a contract extension Wednesday morning, locking up another piece of their young defense.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hunter’s extension is worth $72 million over five years, $40 million of which is guaranteed, and includes a $15 million signing bonus.

The 23-year-old is a rising star at the position entering his fourth NFL season, and leads all players drafted in 2015 with 25.5 sacks. Hunter broke out during his second pro season in 2016, racking up a career-high 12.5 sacks. He became a full-time starter in 2017, finishing with seven sacks.