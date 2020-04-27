Vikings sign 12 undrafted free agents
The Minnesota Vikings have signed 12 undrafted free agents.
While none of these players heard their name called during the NFL draft, they will have an opportunity to compete during training camp and possibly make the final roster.
Of the dozen new members of the team, there are two new receivers, two linebackers and two tight ends.
Here is the new group of UDFAs:
Brady Aiello: Offensive Tackle, Oregon
Jake Bargas: Tight End, North Carolina
Dan Chisena: Wide Receiver, Penn State
Nevelle Clarke: Cornerback, Central Florida
Quartney Davis: Wide Receiver, Texas A&M
Myles Dorn: Safety, North Carolina
Jordan Fehr: Linebacker, Appalachian State
Nakia Griffin-Stewart: Tight End, Pittsburgh
Tyler Higby: Guard, Michigan State
Jake Lacina: Center, Augustana
Blake Lynch: Linebacker, Baylor
David Moa: Defensive Tackle, Boise State