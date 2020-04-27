Vikings sign 12 undrafted free agents

The Minnesota Vikings have signed 12 undrafted free agents.

While none of these players heard their name called during the NFL draft, they will have an opportunity to compete during training camp and possibly make the final roster.

Of the dozen new members of the team, there are two new receivers, two linebackers and two tight ends.

Here is the new group of UDFAs:

Brady Aiello: Offensive Tackle, Oregon

Jake Bargas: Tight End, North Carolina

Dan Chisena: Wide Receiver, Penn State

Nevelle Clarke: Cornerback, Central Florida

Quartney Davis: Wide Receiver, Texas A&M

Myles Dorn: Safety, North Carolina

Jordan Fehr: Linebacker, Appalachian State

Nakia Griffin-Stewart: Tight End, Pittsburgh

Tyler Higby: Guard, Michigan State

Jake Lacina: Center, Augustana

Blake Lynch: Linebacker, Baylor

David Moa: Defensive Tackle, Boise State