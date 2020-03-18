Vikings release right guard Josh Kline

The Minnesota Vikings are now in need of a new starting right guard after releasing Josh Kline on Wednesday.

Kline, 30, signed with the Vikings last offseason after playing six previous seasons with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Kline played in 13 regular-season games and both playoff games for Minnesota. Despite missing three games due to injury, he managed to play 71.7% of the team’s total offensive snaps.

Releasing Kline will save the Vikings $1,569,701 in the salary cap and will also give them $4,466,667 in dead money, per OverTheCap.com.