Vikings draft profile: Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs

If the cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings are going to contend for an NFC North division title and make a deep playoff run in 2020, they’ll need to draft very, very well.

The good news is general manager Rick Spielman has 12 draft picks to work with and two in the first round alone — Nos. 22 and 25.

In this “Vikings draft profile” series, we’ll look at several options for Minnesota in the first round and analyze their collegiate careers, highlight tape and how they’d fit with the organization.

In this edition, we look at Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Trevon Diggs, a younger brother of former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, is from Gaithersburg, Md., and chose to play college football at Alabama. Before he suited up for the Crimson Tide, Diggs was a prep star at The Avalon School and was ranked by 247 Sports as four-star recruit and the fifth-best player in the 2016 class from the state of Maryland.

Diggs played wide receiver during his freshman season at Alabama and had 11 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed as a kickoff and punt returner his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide before moving to the secondary in his sophomore year. The Maryland native played in just six games his junior season and had one interception and 20 tackles. Diggs made the most of his senior season in 2019 with 37 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended, and was named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Attended but did not participate in testing.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

“A high school wide receiver, Diggs spent his first season in Tuscaloosa playing both sides of the football in addition to serving as a return specialist. He didn’t exclusively play defense until 2017 during his sophomore season and showcases an impressive feel for coverage duties, especially for a guy who is relatively new to the position. At the next level, Diggs profiles as a C2/C3 corner but he also excels in press coverage. Using him predominantly in off-man coverage would not be ideal, although his time at Alabama has exposed him to a variety of coverage techniques. Diggs profiles as a starting boundary corner at the next level.” – TheDraftNetwork.com

“Diggs is big and can run, so he projects to being a starting corner on the outside. Multiple team sources said they graded him on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he could sneak into the first round because of his skill set. In the NFL, Diggs could be a starter and has the skill set to be very good, but his limitations could have him topping out as a solid starter.” – WalterFootball.com

“Talented prospect with rare combination of size, strength and ball skills. As a former receiver, Diggs has an instinctive feel for his opponent’s plans and uses his size and athleticism to disrupt the blueprint when possible. The foot agility and short-area burst are good for his size and helped keep completion totals low. He’s inconsistent staying in phase with downfield routes and long speed is his kryptonite, causing grabbing and holding when panic sets in. He’s a future starting press-man corner with the hands and ball tracking to take it away and should benefit from more help over the top as a pro. Future consideration at free safety is possible considering his size and skill set.” – NFL.com

HOW HE FITS

Minnesota needs to replace Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes on the outside and Diggs is a great candidate to fill one of those spots. Diggs is a former wide receiver and has good instincts playing the ball. With a 6-foot-1 frame, long arms and the athleticism required to keep up with NFL wideouts, it is not hard to imagine Diggs as a starting cornerback for an NFL team in 2020.