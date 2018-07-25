EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein has been placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp, still rounding into form after offseason surgery on his left ankle.

The Vikings made the move Wednesday with Elflein, before their first workout for rookies and other selected players. He can be taken off the preseason PUP list at any time, once he’s cleared by team doctors for full participation in practice. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein’s absence “shouldn’t be too long.”

Drafted in the third round out of Ohio State last year, Elflein was an immediate starter as a rookie, missing two games to a shoulder injury. He hurt his ankle in the NFC championship game.

The first practice for the full team is Saturday.