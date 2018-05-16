The Minnesota Vikings added some depth to their defensive line, signing David Parry on Wednesday. To make room on the roster, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley was released.

A fifth-round pick out of Stanford by Indianapolis in 2015, Parry played briefly last season for New Orleans, which did not tender a contract to the defensive tackle, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Parry started 32 games for the Colts in his first two NFL seasons, recording 78 tackles and four sacks. However, he was waived before the start of the 2017 season and signed by the Saints days later to their practice squad.

New Orleans signed Parry to its active roster on Sept. 20 but he injured his ankle in the first half of his first game with the Saints and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27.

In addition to veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson and Sheldon Richardson, the Vikings drafted Ade Aruna in the sixth round of this year’s draft.