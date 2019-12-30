Upon Further Review: Bears nip Vikings reserves in meaningless game

Already locked in as the NFC’s sixth seed in the postseason, the Minnesota took the field Sunday afternoon against division rival without the majority of its starters.

And the result was … about what you’d expect. The Vikings’ more-than-capable defensive subs held Chicago’s lackluster offense in check, while Minnesota’s offense didn’t do much, scoring just one touchdown and relying on running back Mike Boone for any production.

The game featured eight combined field goals, one safety and two total touchdowns, adding up to a 21-19 victory for the Bears.

Sean Mannion filled in at quarterback and threw for 126 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. With Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr resting, linebacker Eric Wilson tallied 12 tackles and one sack.

While it may not be the most memorable Vikings game of the season, we’ll still take a quick look back at what occurred Sunday.

Here’s a recap (Story | Photos):

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Are we going to name the kicker as the player of the game? You know it. Dan Bailey made all four of his four field-goal attempts and was a perfect 1 for 1 on extra points, which is an encouraging sign for the postseason. Bailey had a bit at stake, too. Entering the game, Bailey had nailed 23 of 25 field-goal attempts, good for 92% clip. His contract included a $1 million bonus for finishing the year with a field-goal percentage above 90%. Bailey is getting a big payday.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

Mike Boone would’ve been our player of the game had he not made two critical mistakes in the first quarter. Boone started the game with a 59-yard rush on the first play from scrimmage, but then he fumbled the exchange with Mannion on the very next play. He gave up the football again on the next drive, not able to handle a Mannion pass that landed in the hands of Bears linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

But other than that, Boone was pretty solid. He was the only offensive sparkplug for the Minnesota reserves, rushing 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.

THAT MOMENT

Perhaps the most entertaining moment of the game came late in the first half … on the sidelines. The FOX broadcast showed Linval Joseph massaging the shoulders of Danielle Hunter with a Theragun, a massage device advertised late at night on QVC. It was marvelous.

THIS NUMBER

1 — It was a game of NFL firsts for many Vikings reserves. Alexander Hollins hauled in his first reception, cornerback Kris Boyd recorded his first career tackle for loss and Boone posted his first career 100-yard game.

THEY SAID IT

“It was really hard. I actually didn’t tell some of the guys until last night. I wanted them to prepare like they were getting ready to play. We gave obviously more guys reps during practice this week. I think you just kind of weigh the risk/reward. I like to win, so like I told everybody any time that scoreboard is up there, my name is attached to it. But I just figured in the long run, it’s better if we just play these young guys and get a chance to evaluate them, as well.” – head coach Mike Zimmer on resting his starters

“My teammates were there for me the whole time. They did a good job at keeping me comfortable and settled in. I started off bad, but I tried to turn it around and fix those mistakes.” — running back Mike Boone

“Coach Zimmer has been harping on getting turnovers, and turnovers are the number one correlation in a football game. So, if we can get our turnovers, make plays, and score on defense it only makes the job easier for the offense. It’s complementary football.” – defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo

WHAT’S NEXT

A wild-card round playoff game in New Orleans. All of the ups and downs that was Minnesota’s 2019 season now lead up to one game – a contest that could define the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ franchise. It’ll be Cousins’ second career playoff start, and his first since 2015 with Washington.