Upon Further Review: Gophers take care of business against Northwestern

The Minnesota Gophers won an emotional game against Penn State, then lost an emotional game in Iowa and have a potential program-altering game ahead next week.

Would P.J. Fleck’s young team look past Northwestern, a team yet to win a game in the Big Ten?

Nope.

Minnesota responded to its first loss since Nov. 17, 2018 by jumping out to a 21-0 lead on the Wildcats.

After Minnesota sprinted to that early lead, the Wildcats tried to make things interesting, but Minnesota’s offense was just too good for a colossal collapse and won 38-22.

The Gophers outgained Northwestern 423-223 and converted on nine of 11 third downs.

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota held former Maple Grove High School star (and true freshman) Evan Hull to 51 yards on 14 carries.

It wasn’t a flawless game, but it was clean enough for a victory and now sets up an intriguing matchup with Wisconsin for a chance at a Big Ten West title next week.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s game (Story | Photos):

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tanner Morgan is the best Gophers quarterback to play under center in a long, long time. He tossed four more touchdown passes — a career high — to push his season total to 26, which tops Adam Weber’s program record of 24 back in 2007. Morgan, who was in concussion protocol all week and wasn’t even sure if he’d suit up until Saturday morning, threw for 211 yards on 15-of-23 passing and now leads the Big Ten with 2,679 yards on the season.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

Morgan wouldn’t have all the success he’s seen without the standout receivers in maroon and gold. Tyler Johnson caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, but it was sophomore Rashod Bateman who had the bigger day. Bateman caught seven passes himself for 78 yards and a career-best three touchdowns. It was his fourth multi-score game of his young career.

Both Bateman and Johnson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season Saturday afternoon to become the first Gophers tandem to hit the milestone in the same season. Only five other Gophers receivers in program history have notched the 1,000-yard mark in a single campaign.

THAT MOMENT

Northwestern might have accidentally found a new intriguing weapon at quarterback.

With Minnesota leading 21-0 in the second quarter, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. blitzed and hit quarterback Hunter Johnson, knocking him to the ground. The ball squirted free, but Northwestern recovered. Johnson, however, did not.

Johnson was forced to leave the game due to a concussion, handing fourth-string quarterback Andrew Marty the ball. Marty impressed all afternoon long. He conducted three touchdown drives while throwing for 95 yards and a score on 8-of-10 passing.

One would think Pat Fitzgerald would give Marty another shot next week in the season finale.

THIS NUMBER

10 — For the first time since 2003 and the second time since *checks notes* 1905, the Gophers have won 10 games in a single season. They’ve now won a program-record seven Big Ten games with a chance at an eighth next week.

THEY SAID IT

“If you want to be a Big Ten West champ, you’ve got to beat the Big Ten West champ. So, no matter what, it had to go through Northwestern, and that’s how we treated it all week.” — head coach P.J. Fleck

“It feels pretty good. We wouldn’t be able to get there without the offensive linemen, without Tanner. I think that everybody’s job comes into play for something like that.” — receiver Tyler Johnson on 1,000-yard seasons for him and Rashod Bateman

“It’s cool. There’s been a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great teams to come through this university. It’s really cool.” – quarterback Tanner Morgan on setting program record for TD passes

WHAT’S NEXT

All eyes will be on Minneapolis next weekend when the Gophers and Wisconsin battle next Saturday for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, as ESPN’s College Game Day is coming to the University of Minnesota for the first time ever. But more importantly, a Big Ten West division title is at stake. Minnesota snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers last season with an impressive 37-15 win on the road, led by Morgan. The winner of the Axe will be treated to a matchup with No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.