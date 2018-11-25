Sheehy scores pair of goals in Gophers’ loss to Spartans

Senior captain Tyler Sheehy tallied a pair of goals for the second straight night, but it wasn’t enough as the Gophers fell to Michigan State 4-2 in the series finale.

Minnesota used a pair of power-play goals in the second period to jump out to a 2-0 lead before Michigan State rallied with four unanswered goals to earn the split.

Sheehy’s first goal came at 10:09 of the second period before he tallied another power-play goal at 12:27.

The Spartans closed out the period with two goals of their own to tie the game and added two more in the third to runaway with the 4-2 victory.

Eric Schierhorn made 18 saves in goal for Minnesota.

