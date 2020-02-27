Cave, Weil homer as Twins tie Blue Jays 3-3

The Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays finished their fourth spring training game in a 3-3 tie.

Randy Dobnak started for the Twins and registered two strikeouts, one walk, one hit and one earned run through three innings. From there, Tyler Duffey and Caleb Thielbar each pitched one inning, followed by Griffin Jax taking the hill in the sixth and seventh innings.

Dobnak got early run support, as Zander Weil hit a solo home run in the second inning and Jake Cave did the same in the third to put the Twins up 2-0. Reese McGuire put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning with a solo shot.

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner chipped in with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

The Twins maintained a 3-1 advantage into the ninth inning when Toronto’s Kevin Smith hit a two-RBI single off Edwar Colina.

Minnesota will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 12:05 p.m. in Fort Myers.