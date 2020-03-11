Twins score twice in the ninth, lose to Braves 3-2

Despite scoring two runs in the ninth inning, the Minnesota Twins lost to the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Twins were down 3-0 in the final frame until Drew Maggi hit an RBI double and Mark Contreras hit a pop fly RBI double down the right field line.

Minnesota starting pitcher Jose Berrios went 4.1 innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts.

The Twins host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 5:05 p.m.