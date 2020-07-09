Twins release 2021 schedule

The Minnesota Twins announced their 162-game schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Minnesota will travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers for opening day on April 1 to begin a three-game series, which will be the first time the Twins start the season with interleague play.

After a three-game series on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Twins will return to Target Field for an April 8 home opener against the Seattle Mariners. That starts a three-game series against Seattle, followed by a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Twins’ final homestand will be a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 23-26, then an off day before playing the Tigers for the three final home games on Sept. 28-30. Minnesota’s will close the regular season with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 1-3.

After opening the season against Milwaukee, the Twins will play the rest of the National League Central teams. It will be the Twins second year in a row playing the NL Central, since they are slated to play that division during the 60-game season in 2021.

Minnesota will play 19 games apiece against its American League Central division rivals. Over the course of the schedule the Twins will face each division team for three series at home and three series on the road.

