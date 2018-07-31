Twins recall RHP Trevor May

Trevor May is back.

The Minnesota Twins recalled the 28-year-old right-hander from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday after trading starter Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees on Monday.

May has been on the shelf since undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring, and hasn’t pitched for the Twins since 2016. He has a 5.14 ERA and a 1.429 WHIP in 102 career major-league appearances, all with the Twins.

May has a 4.00 ERA and a 1.481 WHIP in 13 appearances (4 starts) for Rochester this season, registering 25 strikeouts and 16 walks in 27 innings.