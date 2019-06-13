The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Fernando Romero from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday and optioned right-hander Ryan Eades.

Romero, 24, has a 5.47 ERA with 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 14 appearances and 24 2/3 innings for Rochester this season.

He last pitched for the Twins on May 10, and has allowed 10 hits and five earned runs in seven appearances and eight innings for Minnesota.

Eades, who made his Twins debut on Saturday, rejoins the Red Wings after pitching 3 2/3 innings across two appearances, allowing a combined four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.