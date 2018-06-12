Right-handed reliever Matt Belisle is returning to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced Tuesday.

Belisle signed a minor-league contract with the Cleveland Indians in February, but became a free agent in May after declining an assignment to Triple-A. He re-signed with the Indians again a few days later, but was ultimately released.

The Twins designated utility infielder Gregorio Petit for assignment to make room for Belisle on the 25-man roster. Petit, 33, appeared in 12 games for the Twins, hitting .308 with two RBI.

The 38-year-old spent the 2017 season with the Twins, logging a career-high nine saves in 62 appearances. He appeared in just eight games for the Indians, allowing nine hits and six runs in 10 2/3 innings.

A second-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in 1998, Belisle played for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Twins last year.