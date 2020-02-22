Twins’ prospects shine in 16-0 win over Gophers

Prospects in the Minnesota Twins organization had the perfect opportunity to showcase their skills in an exhibition matchup against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, and they did just that in a 16-0 win in seven innings at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins got started early by scoring four runs in each the first, second and third innings. In all, the Twins recorded 11 strikeouts to just one hit, while the Gophers threw five wild pitches and surrendered nine hits and 13 walks.

Minnesota’s professional team used the exhibition to trot out some of its highly-touted prospects. Royce Lewis showed glimpses of his talent with a double while finishing with two walks and three runs.

Royce Lewis cranks the second pitch to the left-field wall for a leadoff double and moves to third on a wild pitch. Healthy spring Royce Lewis is already fun. pic.twitter.com/uFH8jbUhcD — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 21, 2020

Although Alex Kirilloff did not play, high-profile prospects Ryan Jeffers, Trevor Larnach and Gilberto Celestino made up for his absence. Celestino had three RBI, while Larnach and Jeffers each scored two runs.

Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak, who last pitched competitively in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, finished his outing with two scoreless innings.

The Twins will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in Bradenton, Florida.