The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players in Minnesota’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 13th edition of the 2018 Young Twins Tracker.

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Season (Triple-A): 15 games (15 starts), 7-3, 3.04 ERA, 77 IP, 50 H, 5 HR, 46 BB, 72 K, .188 OBA, 1.25 WHIP

Season (Double-A): 4 games (4 starts), 3-0, 1.77 ERA, 20 1/3 IP, 11 H, 2 HR, 10 BB, 25 K, .167 OBA, 1.03 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves turned in another strong start Tuesday, and hasn’t allowed a run since July 13. If the Twins opt to throw in the towel on 2018 in the coming weeks, Gonsalves’ shot with the big club shouldn’t be far behind.

Nick Gordon, SS (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 27 AB, 5 H, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB, 0 BB, 4 K, .185 BA

Season (Triple-A): 59 games, 230 AB, .235 BA, .256 OBP, .335 SLG, .720 OPS, 11 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 21 R, 18 RBI, 5 SB, 6 BB, 43 K

Season (Double-A): 42 games, 162 AB, .333 BA, .381 OBP, .525 SLG, .906 OPS, 10 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 22 R, 20 RBI, 7 SB, 11 BB, 27 K

Notable: It was a pretty rough week for Gordon, who was held without a hit in four of his six games. He had a stolen base in back-to-back games for the first time at Triple-A this season, so that’s a plus.

Brusdar Graterol, RHP (age 19/High-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 7 K

Season (High-A) 4 games, 1-2, 6.20 ERA, 20 1/3 IP, 28 H, 0 HR, 7 BB, 17 K, .346 OBA, 1.72 WHIP

Season (Low-A): 8 games, 3-2, 2.18 ERA, 41 1/3 IP, 30 H, 2 HR, 9 BB, 51 K, .195 OBA, 0.94 WHIP

Notable: Graterol turned in his best start since making the jump to Fort Myers earlier this month, fanning seven.

Alex Kirilloff, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 14 H, 6 2B, 0 3B, 1HR, 8 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 3 K, .583 BA

Season (High-A): 30 games, 123 AB, .374 BA, .400 OBP, .577 SLG, .977 OPS, 12 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 20 R, 23 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 20 K

Season (Low-A): 65 games, 252 AB, .333 BA, .391 OBP, .607 SLG, .999 OPS, 20 2B, 5 3B, 13 HR, 36 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB, 24 BB, 47 K

Notable: Kirilloff has been on fire since the All-Star Futures Game. He has a nine-game hit streak going, and has multiple hits in five straight. He went 3-for-4 with three doubles in a game against Jupiter on Monday, giving him 32 on the season in just 375 at-bats for Fort Myers. He’s up to No. 31 on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 100 prospects in baseball, updated Thursday.

Trevor Larnach, OF (age 21/Rookie)

Last week: 5 games, 20 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 3 R, 8 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 4 K, .400 BA

Season (Rookie): 6 games, 24 AB, .375 BA, .429 OBP, .417 SLG, .845 OPS, 1 2B, 0 HR, 4 R, 10 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 4 K

Notable: The Twins’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, Larnach has impressed in his first few games with the Elizabethton Twins. He has a hit in all but one of his six games, and had four hits Tuesday, including his first extra-base hit as a pro.

Royce Lewis, SS (age 19/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 R, 8 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 7 K, .167 BA

Season (High-A): 11 games, 44 AB, .273 BA, .347 OBP, .409 SLG, .756 OPS, 3 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 9 R, 9 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 10 K

Season (Low-A): 75 games, 295 AB, .315 BA, .368 OBP, .485 SLG, .853 OPS, 23 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 50 R, 53 RBI, 22 SB, 24 BB, 49 K

Notable: The No. 1 pick in last year’s draft was finally promoted to Fort Myers earlier this month. His second week in Florida wasn’t as successful as his first. Lewis did manage his first home run since the promotion, and landed at No. 10 in MLB Pipeline’s midseason ranking of the league’s top prospects.

Brent Rooker, 1B (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 30 AB, 13 H, 3 2B, 4 HR, 6 R, 12 RBI, 0 SB, 7 BB, 6 K, .433 BA

Season: 96 games, 379 AB, .272 BA, .336 OBP, .515 SLG, .850 OPS, 27 2B, 4 3B, 19 HR, 54 R, 65 RBI, 5 SB, 35 BB, 119 K

Notable: Rooker had a monster week, highlighted by a 4-for-5 outing Tuesday that included a double and a home run. He now ranks second in the Southern League in home runs and doubles, and leads the league with 65 RBI.

LaMonte Wade, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 24 AB, 6 H, 0 2B, 0 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB, 2 BB, 8 K, .250 BA

Season (Triple-A): 41 games, 136 AB, .257 BA, .384 OBP, .390 SLG, .774 OPS, 5 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 16 R, 14 RBI, 5 SB, 25 BB, 28 K

Season (Double-A): 46 games, 171 AB, .298 BA, .393 OBP, .444 SLG, .837 OPS, 2 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 30 R, 27 RBI, 5 SB, 26 BB, 20 K

Notable: It wasn’t a particularly exciting week for Wade, but he did string together three multi-hit games, his first hit streak since his nine-game tear earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS