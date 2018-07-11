Twins place reliever Reed on 10-day DL, recall Busenitz

The Minnesota Twins placed right-handed reliever Addison Reed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with tightness in his right triceps.

Fellow right-hander Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in his place.

Reed signed a two-year deal with the Twins last winter and has appeared in 41 games for Minnesota this year, going 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Busenitz is now in his third stint with the Twins this season. The 27-year-old has made six appearances for Minnesota, posting a 6.43 ERA with 12 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

The move was made before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City, the first trip to the disabled list in Reed’s seven-year major league career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report