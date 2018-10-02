The Minnesota Twins made a change at manager Tuesday, firing Paul Molitor.

Molitor was let go after Minnesota finished 78-84 this past season, one year after making the playoffs as a wild card in the American League. Molitor has been offered another position within the Twins organization.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to serve in the role as manager for these past four years,” Molitor said in a statement issued by the Twins. “I’m going to consider their genuine offer to serve in a different capacity to positive impact the Twins from a different role.”

Molitor, who is from St. Paul and played for the Twins from 1996-98, had a record of 304-343 (.471) in four seasons. It was the Hall of Famer’s first managerial job.

“I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous dedication to the Minnesota Twins over his last four years as manager of this club,” Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said in a statement. “Paul’s roots here run deep and his commitment to the organization, his staff, and the players is special. I have every hope and desire that he remains a part of this club for many years to come.”