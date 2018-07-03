Twins option RHP Littell, recall LHP Moya

A day after bringing right-handed pitcher Zack Littell back up for his second career major-league appearance, the Minnesota Twins are sending him back to the minors.

The Twins optioned Littell to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday following their 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Littell loaded the bases and walked in the winning run in the 10th inning.

The Twins recalled Gabriel Moya from Triple-A in his place. The 22-year-old lefty appeared in five games for the Twins earlier this year and has been sharp for down in Rochester. He has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.152 WHIP in 20 appearances, including three starts.