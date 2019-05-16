A day after optioning reliever Trevor Hildenberger to Triple-A, the Minnesota Twins designated reliever Addison Reed for assignment and selected the contract of Rochester Red Wings right-hander Austin Adams.

Hildenberger, 28, has struggled in recent weeks after going 11 appearances without allowing a run to start the season. He allowed three runs in the ninth inning Wednesday, as the Twins eked out an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Reed, 30, is in his second season with the Twins, but started the year on the injured list with a thumb ailment and had been rehabbing with Rochester. He appeared in five games for the Red Wings, allowing 13 hits and eight runs with five strikeouts in just five innings.

Adams, 32, last appeared in the majors in 2016, for the Cleveland Indians, and has a 4.50 ERA in 11 games (one start) and 18 innings for Triple-A Rochester this season.