Twins’ Cruz, Garver win Silver Slugger awards

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz and catcher Mitch Garver have been named recipients of the 2019 American League Silver Slugger award. The pair were selected as the top offensive producer at their position in a vote by AL coaches and managers.

Cruz and Garver become the first pair of Twins teammates to win the award since Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau in 2008.

Cruz joins Paul Molitor as the second Twins designated hitter to win while Garver joins five-time honoree Mauer as the only two Minnesota catchers to earn the hardware.

Cruz played in 120 games in his first season with the Twins, hitting .311 with 26 doubles, 41 home runs and 108 RBI.

Garver finished the season with a .273 batting average in 93 games with 16 doubles, one triple, 31 home runs and 67 RBI.