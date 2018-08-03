Right-handed reliever Oliver Drake is on the move once again.

The Twins claimed Drake off waivers Friday from the Toronto Blue Jays and claimed outfielder Johnny Field from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Drake is on his fifth team this season, and his sixth since entering the league with the Baltimore Orioles in 2015.

Drafted by the Orioles in 2008, Drake has made 25 appearances this season split between the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto. He has a 7.57 ERA and a 1.829 WHIP through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

His latest move makes for an interesting bit of potential baseball trivia: If he ultimately pitches for the Twins he would become the only player in major-league history to play for five teams in a single season.

Field made his major-league debut in April, hitting .213/.253/.373 in 62 games for the Tampa Bay Rays, and will report to Triple-A Rochester.