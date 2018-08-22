The Minnesota Twins will be at home on Opening Day.

MLB released the 2019 schedule Wednesday, revealing that the Twins will open the season March 28 with a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field.

Next year’s interleague schedule pits the AL Central against the NL East. The Twins will play 20 interleague games next season, a slate that features the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, as well as the NL Central’s Milwaukee Brewers.

