Twi-lights: Wolves make it four in a row

For the first time since 2012, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won four consecutive games, using a season-high 33 assists to down the Dallas Mavericks 112-99.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 23 and each of them brought the crowd to their feet with a pair of monster dunks. Miss tonight’s game? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

