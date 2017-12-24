Twi-lights: Wolves at Suns
Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Phoenix Suns?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out the highlights, from Jimmy Butler taking over late in the game to Karl-Anthony Towns knocking down triples.
Andrew Wiggins gets things rollin’ for the #Twolves!
Andrew Wiggins gets things rollin' for the #Twolves!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
#Twolves are off and runnin’ in Phoenix!
#Twolves are off and runnin' in Phoenix!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
Gorgui Dieng drills the three 👌
Gorgui Dieng drills the three 👌
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
KAT from downtown!
KAT from downtown!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
That’s how you close a half 😎
That's how you close a half 😎
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
Jeff Teague at the half: We're sharing the ball and guys are making shots
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
Taj flushes home a beautiful dime from Jeff Teague!
Taj flushes home a beautiful dime from Jeff Teague!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017
Jimmy Butler 💪💪
Jimmy Butler 💪💪
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017