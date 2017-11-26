Twi-lights: Timberwolves vs. Suns

Five Timberwolves scored in double figures to lead Minnesota over the Phoenix Suns 119-108 Sunday afternoon.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson each recorded a double-double while Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals in his first career NBA start.

Miss today’s game? We’ve got all the big plays and postgame interviews here: