Twi-lights: Timberwolves vs. Suns

Five Timberwolves scored in double figures to lead Minnesota over the Phoenix Suns 119-108 Sunday afternoon.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson each recorded a double-double while Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals in his first career NBA start.

Miss today’s game? We’ve got all the big plays and postgame interviews here:

Four minutes in = 8 points for Jimmy Butler Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/Eaw76paV7A — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017

#Twolves guard Tyus Jones made his first career NBA start today: We're being patient and getting good shots pic.twitter.com/DPgYHK3gE9 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017

In his first career NBA start, #Twolves PG Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals pic.twitter.com/tOMWvDw1Ma — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017

Gorgui Dieng had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench for the #Twolves pic.twitter.com/Zrdy0s9nMn — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017

Tom Thibodeau following the #Twolves 119-108 win over Phoenix: I thought the activity at the beginning of the game was very good pic.twitter.com/uqAeYicoqf — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017