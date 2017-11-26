Twi-lights: Timberwolves vs. Suns
Five Timberwolves scored in double figures to lead Minnesota over the Phoenix Suns 119-108 Sunday afternoon.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson each recorded a double-double while Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals in his first career NBA start.
Miss today’s game? We’ve got all the big plays and postgame interviews here:
Jimmy Butler opens the game with back-to-back buckets!
Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/1jSwk4Kizk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Four minutes in = 8 points for Jimmy Butler
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/Eaw76paV7A
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
#Twolves came to play today!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/AHDIFSRtn6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Andrew Wiggins from downtown and the #Twolves take the lead!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/hV7RWEBlYE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Andrew Wiggins is cookin'
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/wPCeGSSJlh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
#Twolves guard Tyus Jones made his first career NBA start today: We're being patient and getting good shots pic.twitter.com/DPgYHK3gE9
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
KAT ➡️ Tyus ➡️ Taj = 💰
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/sLnHDvwmx4 pic.twitter.com/M5dbdDyAFk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Amazing pass by Karl-Anthony Towns here
Watch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/T9WMUH7fiD pic.twitter.com/sEMOjsKoE4
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Gorgui from downtown!
Watch the #Twolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/T9WMUH7fiD pic.twitter.com/KN5BmFtacc
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Tyus finds Jimmy!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/T9WMUH7fiD pic.twitter.com/KuNegsRtmT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
In his first career NBA start, #Twolves PG Tyus Jones had nine points, seven assists and a career-high seven steals pic.twitter.com/tOMWvDw1Ma
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Gorgui Dieng had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench for the #Twolves pic.twitter.com/Zrdy0s9nMn
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Tom Thibodeau following the #Twolves 119-108 win over Phoenix: I thought the activity at the beginning of the game was very good pic.twitter.com/uqAeYicoqf
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns led the #Twolves with 32 points and 12 rebounds: I'm just doing whatever I have to do for my teammates pic.twitter.com/2Qdvcs9AF5
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 26, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED