Twi-lights: Timberwolves vs. Heat
Miss out on any of the action from tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves game?
We’ve got you covered.
Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 11 rebounds, but the Timberwolves could not overcome the Miami Heat who drained 19 3-pointers.
Jimmy Butler gets things rollin’ for the #Twolves!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/aQ9U6nePr3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
Tyus Jones drains the three and the #Twolves are within single digits
Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/mMcBPg9g65
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
#Twolves are on an 8-0 run as Jamal Crawford hits the three!
Tune in NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/DjujqhsBDf
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
Andrew Wiggins goes to work!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/LDUZCno1cK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
ANDREW WIGGINS skies in for the putback dunk!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/IvsbLeKq8j
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
A Tyus Jones’ steal leads to an Andrew Wiggins’ dunk!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/0YxoGO8hfg
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
Tyus Jones from downtown!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/EvQj86hzyj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
#Vikings QB Case Keenum is in the house cheering on the #Twolves! pic.twitter.com/z35z0VhbaA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
BIG KAT with the BIG DUNK!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/QkXHsKE03A
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017
