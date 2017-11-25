Twi-lights: Timberwolves vs. Heat

Miss out on any of the action from tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves game?

Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 11 rebounds, but the Timberwolves could not overcome the Miami Heat who drained 19 3-pointers.

Tyus Jones drains the three and the #Twolves are within single digits Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/mMcBPg9g65 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017

#Twolves are on an 8-0 run as Jamal Crawford hits the three! Tune in NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/DjujqhsBDf — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017

ANDREW WIGGINS skies in for the putback dunk! Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/IvsbLeKq8j — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017

A Tyus Jones’ steal leads to an Andrew Wiggins’ dunk! Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/398oSFPWO7 pic.twitter.com/0YxoGO8hfg — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017